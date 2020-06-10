Old, dilapidated buildings in Hyderabad to be demolished soon ahead of monsoon

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As monsoon is just round the corner, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has come out with an action plan to deal with old and dilapidated buildings and excavation of cellars. GHMC Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar has issued instructions to the Town Planning officials to take necessary action against such buildings and to stall excavation of cellars.

In the last four years, GHMC has demolished between 1,400 and 1,500 old buildings. With regard to dilapidated buildings, Town Planning officials have been told to conduct quick survey and identify the structures in respective areas and forward the same to the Engineering Wing for report on structural stability. They have to prepare a final list in respective circles.

They should pursue pending reports as well and prepare an action plan for taking action against dilapidated structures and ensure all structures are demolished. In case of dangerous structures, precautionary measures should be taken such as vacating residents, sealing of building, barricading around the structure and displaying notice warning public not to move around the structure.

Ban on cellar excavations

Lokesh Kumar said that no new excavation of cellars should not be allowed during the monsoon. In case of already dug cellars and work in progress, instructions have to be issued to take all standard safety precautionary measures. In case of already dug cellars but no work going on, safety of the surrounding structures has to be checked. Also immediate action should be taken for closure of the cellar.

In case of non-compliance by the owners, notices would be issued as per GHMC Act and action would be initiated against violators. In case of sloppy terrains and hilly areas, especially in Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills, steps should be taken for vacating people living in temporary structures to avoid any loss of human lives.

Monsoon alert

