Rachakonda police bust spurious seeds racket near Hyderabad, four held

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police busted a spurious cotton seeds racket and nabbed four persons on Tuesday. Police seized 2.8 tonnes of spurious cotton seeds along with other material, all worth Rs 50 lakh from their possession.

The arrested persons are Chinthala Venkateshwarlu, Putta Venkata Ramana, Nomula Venkanna and Vagalagaani Ashok, while another accused Pathlavath Krishna Naik is absconding, said Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda Commissioner. According to police, Venkateshwarlu, the kingpin migrated to the city from Kurnool and was running a cable network business.

The others, who were into seeds business in Kurnool were planning to sell spurious seeds in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana, through his help. Recently the accused persons sold spurious seeds to farmers at Shadnagar town.

While the actual price of the government approved seed packet weighing 450 grams is Rs 730, the accused sold it for Rs 500. Upon learning about the price, farmers got suspicious and alerted police. Based on the tip off, Special Operations Team raided the godown at Hayathnagar.