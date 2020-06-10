Two 2018-batch IPS probationers contract COVID-19 in Hyderabad academy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two IPS probationers of the 2018 batch undergoing training at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy here tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. They were placed under isolation at the academy itself. Official sources confirmed that the candidates, both men in their early 30s, are showing mild symptoms but are healthy. They are from Delhi and Punjab cadres.

IPS probationers went out of town for training

It was found that 132 probationers were undergoing training at the academy. They were sent to different States for a six-month training. They returned in different batches between June 3 and June 6 and were quarantined at the academy for seven days. As the quarantine period ended on Monday, their samples were collected for testing and two tested positive.