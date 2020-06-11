For Others’ Sake

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Even though the lockdown has been relaxed, there’s no dearth of fresh Covid-19 cases. The numbers are rising each day, and many artists and philanthropists have come forward to contribute their bit to the crumbling healthcare system. That’s how city-based entrepreneur Sai Bharath Manku through his startup PixCorto provides a network for artists to come together and join hands for a common or specific purpose or project.

Says Sai Bharath the founder and CEO, “We are a group of young people trying to help people of different art industries by assisting them to learn basic technical and soft skills required to flourish and shine in their respective fields.”

He rues that as the world progresses there are very few takers of art in the city. And to top it the pandemic lockdown has worsened the situation.

He adds, “The millennial and post-millennial generation, though they excel in their respective areas of work, doesn’t realise the importance of good art which has led the same to go downhill. Most of us do not appreciate the skills of a craftsman or the exceptional talent s/he possesses.”

That’s when he along with others in his team, decided to come up with a startup that focuses on the area of art. “We have always believed that professionals in the field of art earn respect and money in the same way they would in any other industry. Our startup is a step in that direction,” says the 25-year-old.

Now, since the whole world is trying to fight the highly contagious Coronavirus his startup is doing its bit. He, along with his team, has started a fundraiser event for the cause. The fundraiser revolves around sketching of portraits and the money thus raised is utilized to help those in need. That’s how they have provided essentials to 200 families along with meals for 100 individuals. “We also asked the artists involved to draw the sketches of a few celebrities like Ashmita Karnani, dance director Sudhir, actor-director-writer Akash Dahariya among others. All these sketches are made in pencil and capture the smiling frames."