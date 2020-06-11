Hyderabad bribery case: Revenue officials take advantage of high land value

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Days after the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials arrested Shaikpet Tahsildar, Revenue Inspector, and, Banjara Hills Sub-Inspector for their involvement in extraction of bribe from a land owner for closing a police case registered against him, the sleuths are all set to seek police custody of the accused officers for further questioning them.

The ACB officials have filed a petition in the court seeking custody of the accused officers for questioning. It is reported that the officials have obtained leads in connection with Tahsildar Sujatha acquiring illegal properties by misusing her powers.

The ACB officials inquired about petitions filed before the Tahsildar in last couple of months and learnt the reasons for keeping them pending. The officers are trying to find out if any senior revenue official is also involved in the scandal.

The ACB officials also enquired private persons on whether they helped Sujatha in getting mamools (bribe). The upscale localities such as Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills and other places come under Shaikpet Tahsildar’s office and the revenue staff took advantage of land disputes to rake in a moolah.

Personal business

A day after the ACB arrested the Pedda Amberpet Municipal Commissioner L Venkata Ravinder Rao for collecting a bribe, they found that the accused officer was into business by investing his ill-gotten money.