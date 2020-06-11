Hyderabad eatery assures quality amidst rumours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A WhatsApp rumour doing the rounds about how the family which manages Bhattad Ki Idli – Rambharose Bhandar has been quarantined due to virus has upset Ritesh Bhattad, co-owner of the breakfast and snack eatery with branches in Malakpet, Kacheguda and Narayanguda. “We are already hit badly due to the lockdown and such rumours just make the situation worse.

This is wrong news and we have filed a petition with Narayanguda Police Station and we will not hesitate to slap a defamation case on the culprits. We are in touch with the cybercell to find out who started this nasty rumour,” says Ritesh.

“We have another branch at Malakpet, but we have decided to postpone opening of the outlet until things are sorted out.

We are taking the necessary safety and hygiene precautions as prescribed by the WHO and FSSAI,” he adds. Not just during the pandemic, but ever since they have started their eatery in Hyderabad 18 years ago, they have been following stringent hygiene protocols, he says.

“My father cleans the ingredients himself and the staff do a double check. Our staff who lives in our quarters follow the safety precautions. The logistics are taken care by us and the clothes are cleaned every day, not to forget the hand gloves, sanitising, and frequently monitoring their health,” he assures.