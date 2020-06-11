STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad medicos continue protest over attack on senior doctor by kin of COVID-19 patient

Health Minister E Rajender, condemning the attack on the duty doctor on Tuesday, held talks with the junior doctors the day after, an official press release said.

PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers

PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Junior doctors, agitating over the attack on a senior doctor allegedly by the kin of a virus patient who died, continued their stir on Thursday demanding decentralization of the Gandhi hospital here.

The medicos demanded decentralization as the state-run hospital was the only government hospital where COVID-19 positive cases were being treated.

Health Minister E Rajender, condemning the attack on the duty doctor on Tuesday, held talks with the junior doctors the day after, an official press release said.

The Minister said a decision on decentralization would be taken after discussing the matter with the Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao.

He had told them that he would meet the representatives of the junior doctors every week and extended assurance on solving their problems, including the issue over decentralization.

Reacting to this, the medicos said they would call off the agitation.

However, a leader of the junior doctors said the stir would continue till their main demand for decentralization is not met.

