STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

‘Our lifestyle choices are leading to locust attacks, health issues’

He says: “Nowadays, everyone is talking about sustainability in farming. I feel that sustainability comes when our thought process will change.

Published: 11th June 2020 11:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2020 11:14 AM   |  A+A-

locusts

Locusts

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Covid-19 pandemic has put focus on the realationship between humans and nature like never before. Various natural calamities like cyclones and earthquakes are leading to a shift in people’s understanding of nature, and the extent to which it has been exploited. Dharmendra Vepari, a Hyderabad-based permaculture designer and educator, has been conducting Facebook live sessions for Connect2Farmer, an NGO, on how to bring harmony among self, the society and nature. 

He says: “Nowadays, everyone is talking about sustainability in farming. I feel that sustainability comes when our thought process will change. Farming is not a profession, it’s a way of life. Our lifestyle choices are damaging the environment, farming and creating a lot of problems like the pandemic, locust attacks and health issues etc. There are certain kinds of thinking including — Abundance thinking, Co-operative Thinking, Compassionate Thinking, Systems Thinking, Nature Thinking, Solutions Thinking, Future Thinking and Doing Thinking — to bring a real change.” Dharmendra was an IT professional, but his heart lay somewhere else.

“I was in the IT field for eight years. While working, I was also volunteering for different environmental NGOs like Vata Foundation. After I volunteered for an event, I came to know about permaculture, a sustainable form of farming. I also completed a 13-day permaculture design course from Aranya Agricultural Alternatives in Zaheerabad,” he says. In his live sessions, Dharmendra talks about the need to generate not only financial capital, but social capital, material capital, living capital, intellectual capital, experiential capital and spiritual capital.
“Money is not the only currency.

It can be our happiness, health, knowledge and relationship with others too. When we understand this, we can bring back concepts like animal integration, seed saving/sharing, trees and forests, community work, local economy, growing our own food and design for disasters.” He also suggests a vegan, natural recipe (see box) for our readers. Dharmendra, or Dharmendra Dada on Facebook, will be conducting a webinar on permaculture from June 12-16.

4-layered vegan  ice-cream

Ingredients
Bananas, roasted peanuts, mangoes, sapotas, cashew soaked in water for three hours, coconut cream, tapioca starch

Process

  •  For the first layer, blend bananas and roasted peanuts. Mix in a vessel and freeze it.
  •  After the first layer is frozen, put mango pulp as the second. Freeze it.
  •  Use sapota blended with soaked cashew for the third layer. Freeze it.
  •  Lastly, put coconut cream mixed with tapioca starch as the top-most layer.
  • You can use almond milk instead of tapioca starch.
  • Blue berries + banana,or strawberry + banana can also be used as a layer.
  • Put a layer only after the previous one has frozen. Use wet grinder to blend the ingredients.
  • Recipe courtesy: Shailender Sga and Sai Kumar, naturalists and minimalists

Kakoli Mukherjee  kakoli_mukherjee @newindianexpress.com  @KakoliMukherje2

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Connect2Farmer Dharmendra Vepari
India Matters
Nirav Modi (File photo)
ED brings back Rs 1,350-cr diamonds, pearls of Nirav-Choksi firms
Taxi driver Latheesh waves as he leaves after being discharged from a hospital following his recovery from COVID-19. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: In a first, recovery toll exceeds number of active cases in India
Medics arrive to take samples of suspected COVID-19 patients for lab tests at a government hospital during the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in New Delhi Wednesday June 10 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Don't have countrywide data on daily corona testing capacity: Centre's RTI reply
A boy passes by a COVID-19 graffiti . (Photo| ANI)
Indian women with COVID-19 at higher risk of death than men: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PG doctors block a road near Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad on Wednesday as they protest the violence against healthcare workers | Vinay Madapu
After attack on doctor, 300 doctors of Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital refuse to resume COVID duties
Actor Rana Daggubati (File Photo | PTI)
'We're the wrong race,' Rana Daggubati on the Kerala Elephant Death
Gallery
From Matrix to Star Wars, many of us get some of these highly-popular Hollywood dialogues wrong. Popular memes and 'the Mandela effect' could be the most common reason for this to happen. Go rewatch these epic scenes if you still can't digest the fact tha
'What if I told' you have been saying these epic Hollywood dialogues wrong? Star Wars, The Lord of the Rings and more...
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has admitted that the government may have fallen short in dealing with the COVID-19 outbreak and migrants’ crisis and asked the Opposition what it had done so far. Here are a few campaigns carried out by opposition parties to
'What did Opposition do?': Here are some notable efforts by Congress, Left, other parties to help people during the pandemic
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp