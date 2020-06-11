STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Showers bring relief, power cuts too for Hyderabadis

The south-west monsoon is expected to arrive in Telangana in the next 48 hours, said India Meteorology Department-Hyderabad meteorologist, B Raja Rao. 

Published: 11th June 2020 10:46 AM

Commuters try to wade through sheets of water after showers lash the city on Wednesday

| VINAY MADAPU

By Express News Service

The south-west monsoon is expected to arrive in Telangana in the next 48 hours, said India Meteorology Department-Hyderabad meteorologist, B Raja Rao. 

The IMD has issued a warning that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely occur at isolated places across Telangana the coming three days. Many parts of the State have been experiencing light to moderate rains since Tuesday evening itself, as a result of the monsoon getting closer.

On Wednesday, almost all districts recorded rainfall. A significant amount of rainfall was recorded in the suburbs of Greater Hyderabad also, with Abdullapurmet recording 74.8 mm followed by 63.8 mm in Pedda Amberpet. 

With the continuous rains, came the power cuts. In many parts of the city, it lasted for more than three hours as uprooted trees damaged power lines.

The Disaster Response Force of GHMC had a busy day tending to complaints of uprooted trees and roads with stagnant rainwater causing traffic jams. 

District update

Bhongir recorded a whopping 151.3 mm rainfall within 12 hours from Wednesday morning, highest in the State. This was followed by 126.5 mm at Bommalaramaram in the same district and 118mm at Boath in Adilabad district 
 

