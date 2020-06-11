The song must go on...

Ananya Mariam Rajesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city is getting back to its normal life in bits and pieces now. Musicians in the city were in for a wonderful summer when an unprecedented lockdown took over. Hyderabad-based five-member band Jammers released 25 episodes of their jam sessions online named ‘Quarantine Jam Series’ after working for 50 days during the lockdown.

Krishna Tejasvi, the lead singer of Jammers said, “We have used this time to sharpen our skills and analyse our music. Online gigs and projects are being offered now. We are in talks with certain people to have online performances through Zoom, FB, and YouTube live.” “It is a ray of hope during these times but it is different from live shows where we have sound mixing and a lot of preparations going on before the show begins,” Krishna added. Krishna told the Hyderabad Express that for now there is no other option other than online performances although it has caused a financial blow.

“We want to do it for our satisfaction and not just for finance. Eventually, we will start performing at Hyderabad clubs as usual but there will changes implemented by the organisers,” he added. City rapper Rufus Benhur said, “Live performances are the best way for promoting music. But that’s not happening and it’s a huge drawback. I had three shows planned but the organisers had to cancel them. On the brighter side, there is time to work on different projects now.” Rufus, who is also an MNC employee added, “Being part of HR operations it is difficult for me to make time for myself and music.

There is a lot of time in hand now, I am spending it to know fellow artists from the city and working with them for future collaborations.” He added that he has composed eight songs which are yet to be recorded and four of them were penned during the lockdown.“I am planning to release these songs as an album named ‘Know Me’ in the last week of June. Mid-June my single ‘Stunning like Pac’ will release online and I will be live on Instagram. More songs will be released by July end,” Rufus said.

Bhuvan Raj, another city rapper whose music video titled ‘Trill’ released two weeks ago said, “The music was composed and recorded way before. I couldn’t release it immediately because of the lockdown. However, my label ‘Square World Beats’ and the whole team worked on it during this time and released it online.” He added when the pandemic struck it became difficult for him to go to studios where he works on his music. Bhuvan said, “For a commercial budget song it is difficult to record in a closed room or terrace.

People who have studios at home find it a little easier.” He mentioned, “Social media was counted as a bane for the younger generation but now it has become a platform to access what is necessary and helps artists to communicate with their audience.” Tony Jack, the drummer of a city-based regional 4-member band called Octavez said, “Although 2020 began in a promising manner for upcoming musicians, it turned to a drastic downfall with the pandemic.” It restrained all musicians and performers from having live sessions as the lockdown closed all possible forums to display talent, he added.

He said, “Digital platforms are the need of the hour but it cannot match to the expectations and self-satisfaction of the musicians on economic grounds.” Fans are eagerly waiting for pubs to reopen and hear them out during their live performances, added Tony. Boney K David, the guitarist of the band mentioned, “Determination and encouragement from fans and well-wishers have made us strong, we are ready for a power-packed comeback.” The band supported by vocalist Rajashekar and keys played by Rohit Pranav is ready for a performance after the lockdown.