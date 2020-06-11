Workshop in aid of Kuchipudi gurus 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To aid financial hardships faced by the Kuchipudi art Guru’s, and their school’s revenue streams which have dried up globally due to Covid-19, Sandhya Raju, a Hyderabad-based Kuchipudi exponent will be conducting ‘Pramanu Pranavakaram,’ an exclusive online Kuchipudi Dance workshop to raise funds for Lopamudra Charitable Trust which supports Kuchipudi gurus in smaller towns and villages in the Telugu states, who have been hit by want of regular classes thereby facing economic adversities. Sandhya’s workshop will take place on Sunday, June 14.

For amateurs and professionals, the workshop is already a sell-out already with dancers from across the world from the USA, UK, UAE, Malaysia, India, Australia, and South Africa joining the class to support the cause.

“I felt a great responsibility on my shoulders to ensure the guardians and custodians of my art form Kuchipudi never lose faith in their art and the community that keeps it alive, “says this disciple of Padma Bhushan Guru Vempati Chinna Satyam and Kishore Mosalikanti, is well known for her unique Kuchipudi dance style.

“It is a matter of pride and honour to be able to inspire hundreds of dancers from across the entire globe to rise to the occasion and together help the Kuchipudi Gurus in the small villages and towns of Telugu region” adds Sandhya, founder, Nishrinkala Dance Academy. Other dance lovers can also contribute by calling 9052883255, she adds.