Ashutosh Choudhury is PNB’s zonal manager

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Punjab National Bank appointed Ashutosh Choudhury as the zonal manager of its new zone headquartered in Hyderabad.

The new zone has been created post-amalgamation of two other banks with the PNB — the Oriental Bank of Commerce and United Bank of India.

It would serve the customers of PNB’s 440 branches located across Telangana, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. The bank has rolled out a new vertical system to enhance customer satisfaction, improve credit delivery and reduce the turnaround time for retail, corporate and the MSME sector.