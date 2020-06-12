Boy drowns in GHMC pit dug up for hall

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A five-year-old boy, while playing beside his home, drowned in a pit dug up for the construction of a community hall in an open area owned by the GHMC at Meerpet. The hole was filled with water due to the rain.

The deceased, Nenavath Manoj, fell into it and died on the spot, the police said. Manoj’s family migrated to the city from Nalgonda district and were residing at Nandi Hills in Meerpet.

On Thursday afternoon, Manoj, along with his seven-year-old cousin and one-year-old brother were playing outside their house. The open area, where the incident occurred, was close to his house and was earmarked for a GHMC colony park, where the community hall was being built.