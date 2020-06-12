STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Soon, storm drains to check flooding in East Anandbagh

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  To check flooding of water permanently in East Anandbagh of Malkajgiri, GHMC has decided to lay 2 km of storm water drains to divert flood water coming from Banda Cheruvu, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said.

The Mayor along with GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar, Malkajgiri MLA Mynampally Hanumantha Rao, Secunderabad Zonal Commissioner B Srinivasa Reddy and others inspected the areas. 
During the rainy season, rain water from Banda Cheruvu enters the localities of East Anandbagh Colony.

While the roads get damaged, water gushes into houses of residents as well. Nala diversion and expansion have become imperative as narrow lanes are hindering free movement in the area. 

Later, the Mayor and others inspected the progress of Railway under Bridge (RUB) works which is being constructed at East Anandbagh at an estimated cost of `40 crore. Rammohan issued orders to employ about 200 workers to speed up pending work as thousands of vehicles ply on this route.  

Later in the day, Mayor also announced that the GHMC will widen the road to 120 feet from Nagole Junction, Indu Aryana to Bandlaguda. Rammohan and Musi River Front Development Corporation Limited (MRDCL) chairman D Sudheer Reddy inspected the stretch.

