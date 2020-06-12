STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Special counters to clear doubts on bills

In a statement, Raghuma Reddy said that several consumers who were concerned about the bills attributed the spike to the meter reading in June.

TSSPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Raghuma Reddy addresses the media regarding the power bill issues in Hyderabad on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy, on Thursday, said that special counters have been opened at all electricity offices of the discom to ease apprehensions of the consumers over the alleged excess in electricity bills for the month of June. 

Further, the consumers can also clear their doubts by contacting “customerservice@tssouthernpower.com”, “TsspdclCorporat@twitter” or “gmcsc.tsspdcl @facebook.com”. Complaints received through social media platforms would be resolved in two working days and a clarification would be sent to the consumer.
Due to lockdown, the discom had not read the meter in April and May.

Subsequently, the meter reading was taken in June and the tentative amount paid by consumers for April and May were adjusted thereafter. The total units recorded in three months were divided into three equal parts.

Meter reading for 3 months
