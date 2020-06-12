Special counters to clear doubts on bills

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TSSPDCL chairman and managing director G Raghuma Reddy, on Thursday, said that special counters have been opened at all electricity offices of the discom to ease apprehensions of the consumers over the alleged excess in electricity bills for the month of June.

In a statement, Raghuma Reddy said that several consumers who were concerned about the bills attributed the spike to the meter reading in June. In order to clarify their doubts, special counters have been set up in all the electricity offices, he said.

Further, the consumers can also clear their doubts by contacting “customerservice@tssouthernpower.com”, “TsspdclCorporat@twitter” or “gmcsc.tsspdcl @facebook.com”. Complaints received through social media platforms would be resolved in two working days and a clarification would be sent to the consumer.

Due to lockdown, the discom had not read the meter in April and May.

Subsequently, the meter reading was taken in June and the tentative amount paid by consumers for April and May were adjusted thereafter. The total units recorded in three months were divided into three equal parts.

Meter reading for 3 months

