108 ambulance staffers in Medak get PPE kits, at last

On Wednesday, the asthmatic man was left to die on road after an ambulance staffer, suspecting he was Covid positive, refused to pick him up as they had no personal protection equipment (PPE) kits.

Published: 13th June 2020 09:55 AM

A policeman displays a notice forbidding mass prayers at Mecca Masjid due to rise in Covid cases | Vinay Madapu

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The GVK EMRI, which manages the 108 ambulance services, has finally woken up to the need to provide PPE kits to its staff. The organisation, however, made the crucial decision only after the unfortunate death of an asthma patient.  

On Wednesday, the asthmatic man was left to die on road after an ambulance staffer, suspecting he was Covid positive, refused to pick him up as they had no personal protection equipment (PPE) kits. The incident, which occurred at Chegunta in Medak district, drew flak from all quarters. 

On Friday, Express learnt that the GVK EMRI officials have directed all 108 ambulance staff in the district to collect four PPE kits from its Medak office and also send a picture of them with the kits as a confirmation.

Ambulance drivers from Medak revealed that the non-Covid ambulances used to have only two PPE kits until Wednesday and the drivers of those vehicles were not at liberty to wear them whenever they deemed it necessary.

A 108 driver of a non-Covid ambulance, on the condition of anonymity, said: “The non-Covid ambulances were given two PPE kits. We were instructed that the PPE should be worn only in case of a confirmed Covid case and not when it is suspected that someone might be infected. Only after the Chegunta incident were  we told to keep four PPE kits.”

Ashok Palle, Telangana State 108 employees union president, also confirmed that there were restrictions on PPE usage. 

Referring to the Chegunta incident, he said that the ambulance that first arrived at the spot after being notified about a man gasping for breath lying on the road was a non-Covid ambulance.

“The EMT and pilot of the ambulance did not take any action because they were not sure if they could use the PPE as the person was not confirmed with Covid-19. Moreover, they had only two kits and were under the impression that the patient should also be in a PPE. They waited for a Covid ambulance to reach and by that time it was too late,” he said.

EMT, pilot transferred

Meanwhile, GVK EMRI’s COO Brahmananda Rao said that the EMT and pilot of the first ambulance, who did not provide assistance to the dying person, have been issued “L3 warning” and sent on punishment transfer.

Rao said that the EMT misjudged the scene in Chegunta and did not follow protocol.  

He said that while the special Covid ambulances have 10 PPE kits per ambulance, the non-Covid ambulances, which are around 290, have four PPE kits each.

He added that the 108 ambulances have been using PPE kits for the past six to seven years and that they have been regularly purchasing kits.

2nd such incident in Medak

Senior officials of Medak district medical and health department informed that in April too a similar death was reported from Chegunta, when a north Indian migrant labourer had died after he was not provided medical attention by 108 ambulance due to suspicion of being infected with Covid-19.

