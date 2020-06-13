A chatbot to bust Covid-19 fake news

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breaking the bubble of myths and false claims is Yash Jaiswal, a student of Information Science Engineering at Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Yelahanka, who secured first place at the International Covid-19 Research Projects.

As part of his feat, the 20-year-old has won a cash prize of $500 at the international hackathon that was conducted virtually by University of California Berkeley in April. Aimed at curbing confusion and fake news, Jaiswal’s winning innovation’ Converse’ is a NLP – Natural Language Processing – based voice/chat bot hosted on a phone number to distribute reliable news and safety measures to the public. “Currently, the conventional way of using a chatbot is via a mobile/web app or phone assistant.

But my version is designed for people to use it without the internet by placing a phone call to the designated number,” says Jaiswal, who teamed up with three students from the US and Indonesia for the hackathon, which had 900 participants.

“Users can ask the bot any question even with an ordinary phone to get the details. Coivd-19 news updates are provided and the bot can also be used to procure essential supplies as it connects you with the nearest vendor on request,” he says, adding that the platform currently supports Englishbut a multilingual platform is under implementation.