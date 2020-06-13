STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A chatbot to bust Covid-19 fake news

As part of his feat, the 20-year-old has won a cash prize of $500 at the international hackathon that was conducted virtually by University of California Berkeley in April.

Published: 13th June 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Fake News

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Breaking the bubble of myths and false claims is Yash Jaiswal, a student of Information Science Engineering at Nitte Meenakshi Institute of Technology, Yelahanka, who secured first place at the International Covid-19 Research Projects.

As part of his feat, the 20-year-old has won a cash prize of $500 at the international hackathon that was conducted virtually by University of California Berkeley in April. Aimed at curbing confusion and fake news, Jaiswal’s winning innovation’ Converse’ is a NLP – Natural Language Processing – based voice/chat bot hosted on a phone number to distribute reliable news and safety measures to the public. “Currently, the conventional way of using a chatbot is via a mobile/web app or phone assistant.

But my version is designed for  people to use it without the internet by placing a phone call to the designated number,” says Jaiswal, who teamed up with three students from the US and Indonesia for the hackathon, which had 900 participants.

“Users can ask the bot any question even with an ordinary phone to get the details. Coivd-19 news updates are provided and the bot can also be used to procure essential supplies as it connects you with the nearest vendor on request,” he says, adding that the platform currently supports Englishbut a multilingual platform is under implementation. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
covid 19 fake news
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp