COVID-19 suspicion delays accident victim’s surgery in Hyderabad

The shocking incident comes close on the heels of a series of tragic instances taking place as the healthcare system cracks under the pressure of mounting cases.

Published: 13th June 2020 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 09:48 AM

A boy passes by a coronavirus graffiti. (Photo| ANI)

For representational purposes (Photo| ANI)

By Donita Jose
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  After nearly one painful week, a 19-year-old from Tolichowki would get the much-needed surgery for his accident injuries to his ankles and femurs — all because he had high fever and thus became a Covid-19 suspect. 

The patient got injured on June 5 when a vehicle hit him while he was walking. Since then, he has shuttled between NIMS and Gandhi Hospital.

“We first rushed him to a private hospital. But within one day’s treatment, the bill reached Rs 2 lakh and we had to shift him to NIMS,” his father said.

At NIMS, the doctors conducted a preliminary examination and found that the patient had a cold — a symptom of Covid-19.

“The doctors said they suspected Covid-19 and hence the surgery could not be done at NIMS. On Tuesday, they shifted him to Gandhi Hospital for Covid tests and treatment. There, he was kept under observation amidst many senior citizens suffering from cold and cough,” the father said. 

Even after four days, his son was not given any treatment, he alleged.

“If they at least gave him a painkiller it would comfort him. He has been put up with 20 other sick patients with no physical distancing. We still don’t know if he has Covid-19,” he said. 

Meanwhile, officials of Gandhi Hospital said they would discharge the patient with a certificate and refer him back to NIMS by Saturday.

