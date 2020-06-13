Hyderabad doctors continue to test COVID-19 positive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Doctors from across Hyderabad continue to test positive for Covid-19. A senior doctor from the Kondapur area hospital, who underwent a test on June 9, has contracted the virus.

According to GHMC officials, the doctor is now quarantined in the Covid-19 ward of the same hospital.

He is a resident of KPHB area. On Thursday a UPHC doctor and her husband also tested positive.

At least six doctors working at hospitals affiliated with the Osmania Medical College including PGs, interns and even one dental student tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday.