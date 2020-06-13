Future of  open spaces in new COVID-19 reality

Ananya Mariam Rajesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Rahul Reddy of Octo Spaces, Hyderabad hosted a panel discussion on zoom about the post-Covid-19 scenario for the founders of creative communities in the city.

Deepa Radhakrishnan, the co-founder of Tangy Sessions said, “Everything digitally is making a more meaningful interaction.

But we still can’t build special connectivity with people through online spaces and are figuring ways to enhance that.” Harshad Fad, the founder of Human Library Hyderabad mentioned, “Human library have started sessions online on Sundays since the past three weeks but it has completely taken away the essence of it.

We operate as an interpersonal platform where you sit with your human book and converse to understand their perspectives.”

Santhosh Mohan Veeranki founder of Tales Tellers Troupe and Cinephiles Film Club, Hyderabad added, “We are thinking to roll out a film name every week and have discussions through a zoom call.”

Gopal Krishna of Hyderabad Trails explained, “We have been doing historical storytelling and conducted 10 virtual walks on Twitter with a good response.

"The monsoon has put a break now.” Akhil Reddy Kommidi, founder of Dabaki said, “Concerning physical events, we plan to develop a farmhouse and conduct our workshops where people stay for a longer period of time and come up with creative ideas.”