Life in shared living spaces normal in COVID-19 threat

For representational purposes

By Saima Afreen
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kapil Saxena, an IT professional in his mid-twenties came to Hyderabad one year ago and comfortably shifted to OYO Life residential unit in Gachibowli enjoying his stay in the single room. But the lockdown forced him, like thousand others, to work from home.

He began disliking the overdose of solitude and took the first flight to his home city Jaipur after the relaxation was announced.

The organisationwhere he works as a server engineer, has issued a directive to all its employees to work from home till January 2021.

That’s when he decided to vacate, keep the rest of his paraphernalia at his friend’s house and fly to his home.

He says, “At least I am with family. I wouldn’t want to waste my money blocking an empty room for months. Even when I come back to Hyderabad the next year, I am going to shift into a rented flat and not share the residential space with anyone else. Who knows when this deadly virus can strike again!” 

He is not the only one who’s thinking of not living in a shared space, there are several like him in the city who left around mid-March when the threat of Covid-19 began to grow.

Many of them don’t want to live in a hostel or a paying guest (PG) space and share a kitchen or a lounge area for fear of the contraction.

The tables have turned now as way back in the last week of March the PG owners were forcing their guests to vacate.

KT Rama Rao, the Minister for IT E&C, MA&UD and Industries & Commerce Department, Telangana, intervened asking the police, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Mayor B Rammohan, MLAs and corporate houses to offer help to managements to carry on with the facilities as interstate movement and the transport was restricted. 

Now, many of the PGs are almost empty with barely one or two housemates living in the facility. At Parkside Residency, a shared rented space, Banjara Hills, most of the occupants have gone home leaving their belongings behind. At present, there are only two housemates living on separate floors.

“Till the time others are not here and I am placed in a single room I am fine. But the TV area and kitchen are shared, I am not sure how many people will cope up with social distancing then. If I don’t see proper maintenance I will move out,” says Srujana, 27, an R&D professional working in a startup at Punjagutta.

At the same time, there are PGs in the same area where people are still sharing rooms with others. Informs Anvita, owner of Anvita PG, Road No. 3 Banjara Hills, “We have not taken anyone new as of now.

But all the other occupants are still here in rooms for three sharing and two sharing.” What about social distancing then? “Well, no one has fallen sick as of now,” she answers ignoring the mention of the windowless facility which is in the basement of her villa. 

There are shared living spaces in the city assessing and reorganising their facilities. Sandeep Dalmia, MD and Co-founder, Stanza Living, a managed accommodation startup informs, “Our rooms are designed factoring in ample space requirements of occupants, unlike local accommodation, which can be cramped.

To maintain social distancing in dining areas and limit chances of exposure, we have introduced ‘contactless dining’. We have also restricted use of our common spaces, issued advisories on social distancing, and placed distance indicators across the floors so residents can follow guidelines on physical spacing when using our facilities.

In Hyderabad, we are present in Q city, Kondapur, Kukatpally, and Nizampet.” They have created a Covid-Combat Ready Operating framework deploying a host of on-site and off-site measures like proactive thermal checks, professional disinfection of residences, regular sanitisation of high-touch surfaces, pedal and automated sanitizer dispensers, staff hygiene protocols, a Quick Response Team with tie-ups with medical authorities for any emergency.

One of the residents Abhiroop Banerjee, who is a student at JNTU Hyderabad, plans to return to the Stanza accommodation shares, “I plan to be back when the college reopens next month. Yes, there is some worry as well – we might have to self-quarantine, follow hygiene rules, and be extra careful, but this space has been sharing with us all the steps they are taking for safety and hygiene.”

Even after the relaxation in the lockdown, several paying guest spaces, hostels and shared accommodations in the city are yet to see the return of their guests even though some of them are promising better hygiene, safety, and social distancing measures 

Comments

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp