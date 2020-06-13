STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Now, find a lawyer on a digital platform

Many of us have been at a point of life where we needed a lawyer and did not know where to find one.

Published: 13th June 2020 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2020 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order, Gavel

Image used for representational purpose only

By Kakoli Mukherjee
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many of us have been at a point of life where we needed a lawyer and did not know where to find one. The complexity of legal cases, absence of knowledge about lawyers’ fees and the fear of being duped can have us running to friends and acquaintances to find a good legal adviser. 

With the Covid-19 pandemic, meeting people has become more hasslesome. However, now,  a website called Nyaykarta.com is providing legal and human rights services all over the country through experts.  

Shubham Sharma, the founder of Nyaykarta, says: “There are some three crore cases pending in the Indian judiciary system, and each case may cost a common man Rs 25,000 to a couple of lakhs.

Most people in India hesitate to file cases even after facing injustice as the legal system is very complex and lengthy.

Common people are subjected to everyday harassments with little means to make their voices heard. Our experts will take all possible steps to resolve the matter including preliminary investigation, communication with opposite party, communication with government authority, consultation etc.” The website, which was launched during the lockdown a month ago, has received almost 5,000 complaints till now.

“We have resolved 80 percent of them. We have experts who offer legal advice and resolve issues for people all over the country. In case local knowledge and personal guidance are required, we engage a local lawyer from that place. We are also working on building a network of assistants in rural areas, who can be point of contacts between the experts and clients who are not internet savvy,” says Shubham.

Talking about cases from Hyderabad, he adds: “Though we have five experts from Hyderabad, they work only on issues referred by us depending on their areas of expertise and experience. Suresh Pillutla from Telangana high court, who has 30 years of experience, is one such advocate working with us. One of the most recent cases from the city was of an employee who was illegally terminated.

We talked with the company to provide him the right notice period, his pending pay, experience certificate etc.

"Most cases from Hyderabad are related to illegal termination, inflated medical bills and domestic violence.”  Shubham is a political strategist, policy analyst and the CEO of Rajmanch, a platform to ensure effective implementation of government programmes.

“Nyayakarta has also been offering free assistance to migrant labourers, students, medical workers, economically weak and disabled persons during the nation-wide lockdown,” says the founder.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
lawyer Hyderabad lawyers
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
The Tamil Nadu government has issued a notification as per the recommendation of an experts committee for changing the names of 1,018 places, including of many important places the capital. (Photo | EPS)
Tamil Nadu: Adaiyaaru to Saithaappettai, 14 name changes for Chennai residents to take note of
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp