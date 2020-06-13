Now, find a lawyer on a digital platform

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Many of us have been at a point of life where we needed a lawyer and did not know where to find one. The complexity of legal cases, absence of knowledge about lawyers’ fees and the fear of being duped can have us running to friends and acquaintances to find a good legal adviser.

With the Covid-19 pandemic, meeting people has become more hasslesome. However, now, a website called Nyaykarta.com is providing legal and human rights services all over the country through experts.

Shubham Sharma, the founder of Nyaykarta, says: “There are some three crore cases pending in the Indian judiciary system, and each case may cost a common man Rs 25,000 to a couple of lakhs.

Most people in India hesitate to file cases even after facing injustice as the legal system is very complex and lengthy.

Common people are subjected to everyday harassments with little means to make their voices heard. Our experts will take all possible steps to resolve the matter including preliminary investigation, communication with opposite party, communication with government authority, consultation etc.” The website, which was launched during the lockdown a month ago, has received almost 5,000 complaints till now.

“We have resolved 80 percent of them. We have experts who offer legal advice and resolve issues for people all over the country. In case local knowledge and personal guidance are required, we engage a local lawyer from that place. We are also working on building a network of assistants in rural areas, who can be point of contacts between the experts and clients who are not internet savvy,” says Shubham.

Talking about cases from Hyderabad, he adds: “Though we have five experts from Hyderabad, they work only on issues referred by us depending on their areas of expertise and experience. Suresh Pillutla from Telangana high court, who has 30 years of experience, is one such advocate working with us. One of the most recent cases from the city was of an employee who was illegally terminated.

We talked with the company to provide him the right notice period, his pending pay, experience certificate etc.

"Most cases from Hyderabad are related to illegal termination, inflated medical bills and domestic violence.” Shubham is a political strategist, policy analyst and the CEO of Rajmanch, a platform to ensure effective implementation of government programmes.

“Nyayakarta has also been offering free assistance to migrant labourers, students, medical workers, economically weak and disabled persons during the nation-wide lockdown,” says the founder.