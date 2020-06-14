STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Make Haritha Haram a success, appeals KT Rama Rao

In a bid to increase the green cover in municipalities, he also gave a call for ‘Green Friday’, wherein officials are to plant trees in open spaces.

Published: 14th June 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao holds a video conference with Municipal Chairpersons, Commissioners and Additional Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao holds a video conference with Municipal Chairpersons, Commissioners and Additional Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao instructed officials and appealed to public representatives to participate in the Haritha Haram programme which will begin from June 20. 

In a bid to increase the green cover in municipalities, he also gave a call for ‘Green Friday’, wherein officials are to plant trees in open spaces. Rama Rao, who was addressing a video conference with Municipal Chairpersons, Commissioners, and Additional Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, stated that 10 per cent of the municipal budget is to be utilised as a ‘Haritha’ budget according to the new Municipality Act.

He asked them to spend the allocated budget to increase the green cover in cities. He reiterated that Municipal Chairpersons would be responsible for the upkeep of each plant in their municipalities, and stressed that at least 85 per cent of saplings should stay alive. He instructed officials to plant trees, including those that repel mosquitoes in cities and also asked them to come up with a plan to set up tree parks in each municipality. 

A special officer will be appointed in each Municipal Directorate Office to constantly review Haritha Haram works. Rama Rao informed that the government directly gives Finance Commission funds to municipalities every month. He said that `148 crore is allocated every month to all municipalities and corporations, including the GHMC, and these funds can be used to take up sanitation and other essential activities. 

He also reviewed measures being taken in municipalities to contain seasonal diseases during the monsoon and instructed officials to encourage public participation in the sanitation drive through the ‘10 minutes at 10 am’ campaign every Sunday. 

CS pins hopes on urban parks 
On Saturday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar expressed hope that the urban forest parks developed by the Telangana government would be like oxygen factories in the days to come. The Chief Secretary , who along with forest officials, visited the oxygen urban forest park at Kandlakoya near Medchal, spent around three hours in the park. 

He said that while a large chunk of forest land is available in and around Hyderabad, 59 urban forest parks are being developed within a 5 km radius of the Outer Ring Road, of which 32 parks have been completed. Overall, 95 such urban parks would be developed in the State.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
KT Rama Rao MAUD Green Friday
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Death risk higher in India women than men, study suggests
Health workers seen inside the premises of Max Hospital at Patparganj amid coronavirus outbreak, in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19 treatment inside Delhi's Max Hospital: ₹53,000/day for ICU
COVID-19 blood test sample.
70 PG doctors test positive at Chennai hospital, lab technician dies
India on June 12 has 2,97,535 confirmed cases of whom 1,41,842 are active cases. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)EPS)
India may run out of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients by July end: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave of covid-19 "very real risk" as restrictions are lifted: Dr. Soumya Swaminathan
This mosque in Kozhikode reopens with hi-tech safety measures
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo on return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp