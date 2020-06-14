Make Haritha Haram a success, appeals KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao instructed officials and appealed to public representatives to participate in the Haritha Haram programme which will begin from June 20.

In a bid to increase the green cover in municipalities, he also gave a call for ‘Green Friday’, wherein officials are to plant trees in open spaces. Rama Rao, who was addressing a video conference with Municipal Chairpersons, Commissioners, and Additional Collectors at Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday, stated that 10 per cent of the municipal budget is to be utilised as a ‘Haritha’ budget according to the new Municipality Act.

He asked them to spend the allocated budget to increase the green cover in cities. He reiterated that Municipal Chairpersons would be responsible for the upkeep of each plant in their municipalities, and stressed that at least 85 per cent of saplings should stay alive. He instructed officials to plant trees, including those that repel mosquitoes in cities and also asked them to come up with a plan to set up tree parks in each municipality.

A special officer will be appointed in each Municipal Directorate Office to constantly review Haritha Haram works. Rama Rao informed that the government directly gives Finance Commission funds to municipalities every month. He said that `148 crore is allocated every month to all municipalities and corporations, including the GHMC, and these funds can be used to take up sanitation and other essential activities.

He also reviewed measures being taken in municipalities to contain seasonal diseases during the monsoon and instructed officials to encourage public participation in the sanitation drive through the ‘10 minutes at 10 am’ campaign every Sunday.

CS pins hopes on urban parks

On Saturday, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar expressed hope that the urban forest parks developed by the Telangana government would be like oxygen factories in the days to come. The Chief Secretary , who along with forest officials, visited the oxygen urban forest park at Kandlakoya near Medchal, spent around three hours in the park.

He said that while a large chunk of forest land is available in and around Hyderabad, 59 urban forest parks are being developed within a 5 km radius of the Outer Ring Road, of which 32 parks have been completed. Overall, 95 such urban parks would be developed in the State.