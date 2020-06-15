STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Aarogya Setu may be mandatory for Hyderabad Metro passengers upon resumption of services

With travelling procedure becoming time consuming, the metro rail system is also likely to increase frequency of its services to avoid overcrowding.

Published: 15th June 2020 09:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2020 10:46 AM

Hyderabad Metro

Hyderabad Metro Rail image used for representational purpose. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Oishani Mojumder
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Looks like the Aarogya Setu app, face masks and emergency isolation facilities would become a norm for all modes of transportation as the Hyderabad metro plans to make the app mandatory for travelling on Metro trains when the services resume.

In addition to this, HMRL may also increase the frequency of Metro trains to accommodate all passengers while avoiding crowding.

The travelling procedure is also going to become time consuming with temperature screening, checking of status on Aarogya Setu app, and social distancing in Metro trains as per guidelines provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs to all the Metro projects in the country.  

According to a reliable source in Hyderabad Metro, "Isolation facilities will be made available at all Metro stations in case of an emergency. A helpline number  too would be provided to the  passengers. All the staffers will be provided Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) kits and training to deal with the situation. In terms of crowd management, the seats in the trains will be marked for alternate seating. Restricted number of passengers in elevators, and escalators too will be maintained."

"Only three people will be allowed to enter an elevator at a time, and people will have to stand diagonally on alternate step of the escalators to maintain physical distance. People standing inside the trains would also have to adhere to social distancing markings and instructions. However, we are also hoping that a civic sense of responsibility will prevail to support all the measures put in place," the source added.

In addition to this, "Wearing a mask before entering the metro station would be mandatory. Travel only if you have been marked safe on Aarogya Setu app. Buying tickets at the counters would be discouraged and instead, passengers would be advised to make use of online payment gateways, QR tickets, HMR’s Tsavari app and smart cards. The officials are now focusing on sanitising the coaches, front and rear cabins, AC ducts and seats. People will be told to avoid touching unnecessary surfaces and equipments such as - dustbins, handrails, railings etc. Maintain physical distance while standing in the queue as per floor markings," the source added.

