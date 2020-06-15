COVID-19 suspect goes missing from Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A man suspected to have contracted COVID-19, who was taken to Gandhi Hospital on May 30, has gone missing. His family filed a missing person complaint at the Mangalhat police station. According to them, Narendra Singh, a resident of Dhoolpet, was first taken to Osmania General Hospital on May 29.

Doctors took a look at his X-Ray and suggested that he be shifted to Gandhi Hospital. "While taking him to Gandhi Hospital the next day, police stopped us and told us to go to King Koti Hospital first. The doctors there referred him to Gandhi Hospital and we took him there. Hew answered our call once in the morning but after that his phone was switched off," a woman from Narendra’s family said.

It is 15 days since the family has seen Narendra, his brother Mukesh Singh said, adding that they would approach the High Court. An official from the Mangalhat police said, "From King Koti, the man was transported with another COVID-19 suspect to Gandhi Hospital. While the other man is still there, Narendra is missing."