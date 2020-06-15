STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Five-year-old dies after vessel filled with steaming sambar falls on him

When M Dheeraj grabbed a vessel filled with hot sambar, the burning liquid fell all over his body and he was immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital.

Published: 15th June 2020 08:52 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a freak accident, a five-year-old boy died after hot sambar fell on him at Hayathnagar. The incident happened on Wednesday and the victim, M Dheeraj, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday. According to Hayathnagar police, the boy’s family lived in Saidabad.

On Wednesday, they went to Hayathnagar to attend the house warming ceremony of a relative. After the ceremony was completed, the child's parents and relatives were busy serving lunch to the guests, while he was playing near the cooking vessels. 

When he grabbed a vessel filled with hot sambar, the burning liquid fell all over his body. He was immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Based on his father Venkulu’s complaint, Hayathnagar police have registered a case.

Teen dies at Balapur after hot oil spills on her

 A teenager died at Balapur on Saturday after hot oil fell on her body while she was cooking.  According to the police, the victim, Mohd Bee, was heating oil at her home on Wednesday.

The dish accidentally slipped from the stove and the oil spilled all over her, leaving her with burns. She was immediately rushed to Osmania General Hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries late on Saturday.

