Man kills self at COVID-19 quarantine facility in Hyderabad

David Tharun Kumar, from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh had returned from Qatar and argued with his fiancée.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 28-year-old man, who returned from Qatar, committed suicide at a quarantine facility in Madhapur after an argument with his fiancée, police said.

According to the Madhapur police, David Tharun Kumar, from Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh, was to marry a woman from his hometown as soon as he returned to India. He pursued polytechnic at Visakhapatnam and moved to Qatar a few years ago where he worked for a private company. 

Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, David took a flight back home and landed at the RGIA on June 10. As per the government’s COVID-19 guidelines for foreign returnees, he checked into a quarantine facility at a private hotel near the Madhapur police station for the mandatory seven-day period. But late on June 12, the hotel staff found him hanging in the room and alerted the police. 

Inquiry revealed that David and his fiancée used to frequently fight as he could not return home due to the pandemic. Even after arriving in Hyderabad, when she asked him to come home soon, he told her that he would have to complete the seven-day quarantine. On Friday too, the duo had an argument after the woman said David was not making time for her, the police said. Upset over this, he took the extreme step.

Comments

