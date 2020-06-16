A touch-free hand sanitiser with sensor

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based start-up has introduced a sensor-based automatic, touch-free, hand sanitiser dispenser. Emfact Embedded Systems says that it has developed Shodhan-L as per the guidelines of the WHO(World Health Organization) and CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention). The dispenser is equipped with a sensor to detect hands and is capable of dispensing exactly 2.5 ml of hand sanitiser each time. As per CDC guidelines to be effective it has to dispense 2.4 to 3 ml. And there is a time gap of five seconds between each cycle of action. 25 to 30 seconds is sufficient for the efficacy of hand rubbing.

“The automatic sanitiser dispenser is electric powered and made of a composite material which is flame retardant. Every drop of sanitiser dispensed is controlled. There is no spillage, leakage or wastage. Every drop of sanitiser counts. This saves money too. It weighs less than a kilogram. This Lockdown Jugad product is ideal for commercial establishments such as offices, shops, malls, government offices, industries, religious places, clinics, hospitals, apartments, gated communities and other establishments. This automatic touchless hand dispenser scores over the foot-operated sanitiser dispensers on many fronts,” says founder SP Chandu.

A lockdown research product made under Make In India and taking inspiration from Prime Minister, Narendra Modiji’s call to buy and endorse local products, made Chandu, founder of the start-up realise that there was no such product made locally. He jumped at the idea. The new hygiene regime demands has put the spotlight on innovations. Consumers are seeking intelligent solutions to improve hygiene and safety at the office and home. Shodhan-L is the result of that need adds Chandu. The promoter of this retail automation start-up brought out in the past, the world’s first Electronics Cash Register with GPRS and Server-Cloud Technology. He is also the inventor of Digital Payment System using RFID Technology.