STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

A touch-free hand sanitiser with sensor

The new hygiene regime demands has put the spotlight on innovations.

Published: 16th June 2020 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

hand sanitiser

hand sanitiser

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A Hyderabad-based start-up has introduced a sensor-based automatic, touch-free, hand sanitiser dispenser. Emfact Embedded Systems says that it has developed Shodhan-L as per the guidelines of the WHO(World Health Organization) and CDC (Centre for Disease Control and Prevention). The dispenser is equipped with a sensor to detect hands and is capable of dispensing exactly 2.5 ml of hand sanitiser each time. As per CDC guidelines to be effective it has to dispense 2.4 to 3 ml. And there is a time gap of five seconds between each cycle of action. 25 to 30 seconds is sufficient for the efficacy of hand rubbing.  

“The automatic sanitiser dispenser is electric powered and made of a composite material which is flame retardant.  Every drop of sanitiser dispensed is controlled. There is no spillage, leakage or wastage. Every drop of sanitiser counts. This saves money too. It weighs less than a kilogram. This Lockdown Jugad product is ideal for commercial establishments such as offices, shops, malls, government offices, industries, religious places, clinics, hospitals, apartments, gated communities and other establishments. This automatic touchless hand dispenser scores over the foot-operated sanitiser dispensers on many fronts,” says founder SP Chandu.

A lockdown research product made under Make In India and taking inspiration from Prime Minister, Narendra Modiji’s call to buy and endorse local products, made Chandu, founder of the start-up realise that there was no such product made locally. He jumped at the idea. The new hygiene regime demands has put the spotlight on innovations. Consumers are seeking intelligent solutions to improve hygiene and safety at the office and home.  Shodhan-L  is the result of that need adds Chandu. The promoter of this retail automation start-up brought out in the past, the world’s first Electronics Cash Register with GPRS and Server-Cloud Technology. He is also the inventor of Digital Payment System using RFID Technology.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hand sanitiser
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp