Art circuit bears the brunt of covid-19

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Social media and other digital platforms’ event sections are too full of schedules especially of art shows and talks by the artists. The sessions, whose durations can be as long as an hour draws several attendees and students, who stay throughout the event. But when it comes to buying the piece of art, the art galleries have few takers. Even when a few paintings are sold they are for shows arranged for Covid-19 relief work.

Otherwise, regular exhibitions don’t see any sale happening. The global sale of the art industry was valued at around $64.1 billion (₹4.83 trillion) in 2019 as per the report by Art Basel and UBS. The monetary value of the Indian art market is estimated at $14.6 million as per a 2017 FICCI-KPMG report. But these figures are going to plummet given the unpredictability of the pandemic lockdown which has hit the world worse than the 2008 global economic meltdown. Back home in Hyderabad, the art collectors are tight-fisted and the gallerists see no improvement in the nil buying trend.

The art market has survived many storms in the previous years, but the unpredictability of the current times makes the gallerists and artists despondent. Says Avani Rao Gandra, IconArt Art Gallery, Banjara Hills, “For those who buy art pieces as part of an investment this time won’t matter much as they are from a well-off section of the society. Those, who buy opuses for the aesthetic appeal, find it tough to spend money on art pieces as they want to save money for other more urgent requirements.”

At the same time, she along with other artists believe that while it’s okay to keep people’s interest alive through digital shows the continuation of the same won’t help much. Adds Avani, “In this digital era, if someone has to look for online exhibitions, they’d choose MoMA, Tate or Louvre in New York, London and Paris respectively as they’d be spending time in exploring the artworks. It’s when the shows in the local cities are held in galleries that they draw crowds.”

To this adds artist-gallerist Mohammad Khaleel, who owns Relief Art Gallery, “Only hope which can take us through. It’s important to host the exhibitions physically in the galleries as when an interested buyer or dealer comes, s/he can’t rely just on the digital image. They have to check for the strokes, colours, and texture which can’t be done through a photograph even if it is of high resolution.” Agrees Hanmanth Rao owner of Gallery Space, “Online shows are not the solution. For the current situation, it’s fine. Clients are not showing any interest and we need to change it when the situation normalises.” However, there will be an online show at Gallery Space from June 25 which will showcase works by 18 artists.

There are art galleries in the city that are yet to host any digital art show. Dhi Artspace, Ameerpet instead of hosting an art exhibition online is releasing photographs of old Indian artworks with a description through WhatsApp group. Says the owner Bhargavi Gundala, “There’s a complete decline in the interest of buyers of opuses. But we have to hold on and carry forward with whatever channels are available.” That’s how an online exhibition of Dhi will be held online in the first week of July.

— Saima Afreen

