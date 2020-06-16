EFLU posts: Applications till June 23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) has extended the last date for submission of applications for various posts till June 23, 2020.

Given the extraordinary circumstances due to Covid-19, the university has decided to extend the last date for the submission of applications for 58 posts under Employment Notification No. I/2020, the university said on Monday. The filled-in applications should reach the university by 6 pm on or before June 23. There are 18 vacancies for professors, 27 for associate professors and 13 for assistant professors.