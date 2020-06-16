‘Parents unaware about kid ergonomics’

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A study has found that parents and teachers have little awareness about the need of ergonomics for children in Hyderabad. This online survey, conducted by Dr S Bakhtiar Choudhary, a sports medicine specialist, had responses from the parents of 186 children (aged between 10-17 years of both sexes). It was held 60 days after the first day of lockdown in the city. The parents responded to questions on sitting duration, screen time, eye-monitor ergonomics, backrest, footrest, keyboard and mouse ergonomics, breaks during work, content, gadgets they used and problems encountered by them.

It was found that parents were unaware of the problems related to incorrect ergonomics such as RSI (Repetitive Strain Injury), MSDs (Musculo-skeletal disorders) and CTD (Cumulative Trauma Disorder) on their children. They conveyed that schools and teachers never taught ergonomics in schools and it’s not included in their curriculum. Children spent five-seven hours sitting every day, while studying and working on gadgets. The survey also found that few parents knew about right posture during sitting, eye-monitor ergonomics, laptop ergonomics, but many knew the importance regular breaks during prolonged sitting. Students were also found to be suffering from back pain, eye strain (dryness, redness and pain), headache, irregular sleep and behavioural changes such as inappropriate anger.

“There is an urgent need of including ergonomics and workplace management in their school syllabi. Children need micro-breaks from their sitting postures and they should be encouraged to take up positive lifestyle habits. Administrators need to focus on classroom ergonomics with suitable ergonomic aids. RSI is not a medical disease but it is a strong platform for future preventable diseases. The study prompted us to develop a software which can guide programmed breaks, on site anti-RSI exercises and understanding of the man-machine relationship,” he adds.

Understand them better

