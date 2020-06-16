STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Ragpicker girls at risk of being sexually assaulted

Ragpickers help clean up a significant proportion of the  city’s waste every day.

Published: 16th June 2020 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

Image for representational purpose only.

By Ridhima Gupta
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The recent incident of two minor ragpicker girls being sexually assaulted by a 35-year-old man in Bachupally has left many repulsed and angry. Several child rights activists in the city claim that this isn’t an isolated incident and that a lot of cases go unreported due to the dismissive attitude of authorities.

Around 70,000 ragpickers reside in the city. Of them, at least 30 per cent are women, mostly minors, claims reports. Activists say that women working as ragpickers are among the most vulnerable to sexual assaults due to the nature of their occupation.

“Ragpickers start their work very early in the morning or late in the night so that they can segregate recyclable waste before the municipality officials transport it to the dumping yard. Many girls take to this line of work to support their poor families. The nature of their jobs forces these women to work in isolated areas during odd hours of the day, putting themselves at risk of sexual assault,” said Sr Lizzy from National Workers Movement. The organisation runs schools for ragpicker children.

She added, “There have been instances in the past where the police have dismissed such complaints. The victims are subjected to character assassination and are often insulted.” Renuka, another activist, said that more often than not, the victims themselves don’t want to file complaints as they’re scared of the police and their abuser.Ragpickers help clean up a significant proportion of the  city’s waste every day.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
ragpicker sexually assaulted
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp