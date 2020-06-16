STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Shun the mask of hypocrisy and groove on

There has been no dearth of entertainment online while we all stayed locked up in our homes.

Published: 16th June 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Tamanna S Mehdi
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There has been no dearth of entertainment online while we all stayed locked up in our homes. To add to the list is a new music video released on June 3 by Hyderabad-based Rahul Allam a.k.a Kid Move and UK underground Hip Hop artist, McSolomon. Both have come together for a cross-continental Telugu rap/Drum and Bass single ‘Maskuleysukuntaru’. The foot-tapping, heavy-duty beat, turn-up-your-volume independent song which is a good over six minutes long, is both in Telugu and English.

‘Maskuleysukuntaru, gola gola chestaru’ (they wear masks, and make a fuss about it) is a satirical commentary on human hypocrisy and apathy while dealing with issues involving climate change. Rahul explains, “The song contests the authenticity of human virtue by showing examples of our habits and practices that display our double standards describing them as the many ‘masks’ we wear, with a little nudge towards introspection at the end of the song.”

The song was also featured by Bobby Friction on his show ‘New Global Desi Beats’ on BBC Asian Network & BBC Sounds, where he called it: “One of the most glorious and weirdest hip hop/rap tunes I’ve ever played on my show. Don’t believe me?, let this infect your brain, I promise you, you will be moved.”
Rahul reckons the song is “groundbreaking”, as, “It is a first-of-its-kind multilingual collaboration that blends elements of Telugu rap and UK hip hop, with heavy bass genres like drum and bass/jungle and Indian instruments.”   

Rahul, 33, who is an MA in music production from Leeds College Of Music and is a popular DJ has written, produced music, and sung the Telugu portions of the song, while MCSolomon wrote and performed the English part in the UK. On the collaboration, Rahul says, “I love collabs, which led me to decide to involve someone amazing alongside my vocals. We knew what we were going for right from the beginning. We finished the lyrics in two hours and I then constructed the beat. It was definitely challenging maintaining balance between western beats and Telugu vocals, and still make sense.”

The song was recorded in Akshaya Recording Studios in October last year and the video was ready in February. Conceptualised and produced before the pandemic, “the coincidence of our new normal (wearing masks), the gas leaks in Vizag and Assam, the recent animal cruelty incidents, are some of the events spoken of in the song,” says he. Rahul adds, “I mean ‘Maskuleysukuntaru’ is what everyone is doing right now. It’s not only about making songs but releasing them at the right time is crucial.”

The portions of the pragmatic video shot in Hyderabad is directed by Amarmitra and cinematography is by Vamshidhar. “We set up a room with animal heads to show how people kill animals and use their body parts as decorative pieces, then a plastic wrap on a girl’s face to depict how people are suffocating with plastic, and masks to show different faces of people,” says Vamshidhar.

As the song becomes popular, Rahul all geared up to release two more singles says, “It’s overwhelming. It pushes the idea of nonconforming audio/video content to mainstream audiences showcasing new age Telugu sounds to the international underground music community.”

— Tamanna S Mehdi
tamanna@newindianexpress.com @tamannamehdi

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
hypocrisy
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People stand by the banks of the Pangong Lake, near the India-China border in Ladakh (File Photo | AP)
After India-China standoff, 20 Army personnel killed in line of duty
A  total of 59,21,069 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far with 1,54,935 samples being tested in the last 24 hours, the ministry said. (Photo | PTI)
Coronavirus: Did you know all this about this infection?
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp