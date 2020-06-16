Work From Home a blessing in disguise for techies

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Work From Home (WFH) option being offered by the IT industry seems to be helping IT professionals strengthen their family bonds as they get to spend more time at home, according to a survey by the Telangana Information Technology Association (TITA). Before the Covid-19 crisis, just travelling all the way to office would over two to three hours of their time.

The survey, which took 500 samples in 150 projects over a month, also said about 57 per cent of employees were not keen on an on-site opportunity at this point due to fear of contracting the virus. The 14-point questionnaire, administered personally and also online, said that nearly 90 per cent of companies have extended WFH post the lockdown. About 82 per cent of the respondents said that they would like it if the facility is extended further.

Issues with internet connectivity, missing teamwork and occasional power outages remained the key challenges for WFH. Around 62 per cent said that they had no work pressure while working from home. The survey, however, said that about 48 per cent were putting in 8-10 hours of work and about 29 per cent said they were putting in 10-12 hours of work at home. A majority of companies did not give any incentive for WFH.

The survey also said about 45 per cent used their bedroom as a workplace and about 24 per cent had a dedicated work pod, while about 22 per cent used the main hall to work.

