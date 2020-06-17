STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Gokul Chat's 72-year-old owner tests positive for COVID-19, 20 employees isolated 

The news created panic and fear amongst the locals as several have been to the eatery in the last two weeks.

Published: 17th June 2020

The iconic Gokul Chat centre in Hyderabad has come under the shadow of COVID-19 after its 72-year-old owner tested positive

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The iconic Gokul Chat centre in Koti has come under the shadow of COVID-19 after the shop’s 72-year-old owner tested positive for Coronavirus. After his test results came in on Tuesday morning, his residence, which is also located in Koti, was contained. 

While the shop has been closed by the management on GHMC's request, around 20 employees were categorised as tertiary contacts and isolated. The news created panic and fear amongst the locals as several have been to the eatery in the last two weeks.

A team of GHMC officials in the surveillance team have identified that the patient had eight primary contacts out of the 20 members who lived with him in the same house. The secondary contacts are also being identified. 

"The patient fell ill on June 2 and took online consultation with doctors. On June 11, he went to Century Hospital in Banjara Hills for a pneumonia teat, where his samples were collected. The test results returned positive on Tuesday," informed a senior GHMC official.

It is learnt that only one person came to the shop to open it post the lockdown, after which only take-away services were allowed. "We are also puzzled about how our father got infected. He is stable and is recovering. We want to assure our customers that there is no need to panic," said the owner’s son.

