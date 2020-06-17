STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Market in Hyderabad's Bharat Nagar shut as COVID-19 positive vendor dies

The incident comes as a wake-up call for the civic administration which has given a free hand to large markets, without regard for physical distancing.

coronavirus

Medics wearing PPEs collect samples for COVID-19 swab test. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The death of a vegetable vendor in Bharat Nagar has led to the shutdown of the wholesale-retail market in the area, spreading fear among locals. The vendor had tested positive on June 2 and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital immediately. A week back, as his condition improved, he was sent back to his home for isolation.

However, on the last day of quarantine, the vendor’s health deteriorated and he passed away within hours on June 15. "The patient was recovering, which is why he was discharged. Unfortunately on the last day of his isolation of 14 days he developed breathlessness and passed away," said an official from the COVID-19 surveillance team.

In the meantime, five more positive cases have cropped up near the marker in Bharat Nagar Colony. "The main market has been closed since the lockdown. However, even with fewer vendors, the virus has spread here. Only last week, we purchased some groceries there," shared a resident of the area.

However, officials are tight-lipped on whether the market is a cluster or not. Moosapet circle had nine new cases on Tuesday alone. The incident comes as a wake-up call for the civic administration which has given a free hand to large markets, without regard for physical distancing. 

