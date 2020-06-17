Mass COVID-19 testing drive starts in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The intensive testing drive of over 50,000 COVID-19 suspect samples in and around Hyderabad began on Tuesday. When Express visited several centres, there was a steady flow of patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like illness (ILI), along with government employees and police personnel who were primary contacts of patients.

In many of these centres, oxygen saturation level tests are also being done along with the COVID-19 test to provide immediate assistance to those with low oxygen levels. At tertiary hospitals like Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, where testing zones have been set up behind the hospital, hundreds of patients are made to queue up, fill the ICMR patient form and go through the test.

"After filing the form, they will be taken to a nurse who will once again take down the details and add in other specifications to the form. After this step, they will be sent to a doctor who will check for blood pressure, temperature and oxygen saturation levels. If the saturation level is low, the patient, after the sample collection, will be rushed to the hospital," stated Dr Anuradha P, Nodal Officer for the testing unit at Sarojini Eye Hospital and the Senior Public Health Officer for Golconda.

Of the 296 samples collected on Tuesday, at least five people had saturation levels below 100 and were shifted to the hospital for oxygen support. A band of 50 lab technicians, nurses and doctors are managing the affairs for Khairatabad zone.

Meanwhile, across the three testing centres in Medchal district, the response was primarily from government employees and frontline workers. “We will be encouraging primary contacts and ILI and SARI cases to come forward and get tested,” said Medchal District Medical and Health Officer Dr Veeranjaneyulu.