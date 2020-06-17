STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Mass COVID-19 testing drive starts in Hyderabad

There was a steady flow of patients with SARI and Influenza-like illness in several centress, along with  government employees and police personnel who were primary contacts.

Published: 17th June 2020 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 01:23 PM   |  A+A-

At Sarojini Devi Hospital in Hyderabad, one such COVID-19 testing camp surpassed its daily testing limit of 250 owing to the rush

At Sarojini Devi Hospital in Hyderabad, one such COVID-19 testing camp surpassed its daily testing limit of 250 owing to the rush. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The intensive testing drive of over 50,000 COVID-19 suspect samples in and around Hyderabad began on Tuesday. When Express visited several centres, there was a steady flow of patients with Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) and Influenza-like illness (ILI), along with  government employees and police personnel who were primary contacts of patients.

In many of these centres, oxygen saturation level tests are also being done along with the COVID-19 test to provide immediate assistance to those with low oxygen levels. At tertiary hospitals like Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital, where testing zones have been set up behind the hospital, hundreds of patients are made to queue up, fill the ICMR patient form and go through the test.

"After filing the form, they will be taken to a nurse who will once again take down the details and add in other specifications to the form. After this step, they will be sent to a doctor who will check for blood pressure, temperature and oxygen saturation levels. If the saturation level is low, the patient, after the sample collection, will be rushed to the hospital," stated Dr Anuradha P, Nodal Officer for the testing unit at Sarojini Eye Hospital and the Senior Public Health Officer for Golconda. 

Of the 296 samples collected on Tuesday, at least five people had saturation levels below 100 and were shifted to the hospital for oxygen support.  A band of 50 lab technicians, nurses and doctors are managing the affairs for Khairatabad zone. 

Meanwhile, across the three testing centres in Medchal district, the response was primarily from government employees and frontline workers. “We will be encouraging primary contacts and ILI and SARI cases to come forward and get tested,” said Medchal District Medical and Health Officer Dr Veeranjaneyulu.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus sari Influenza Like Illness ICMR Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital Hyderabad COVID testing
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp