STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Maternity hospital in Hyderabad's Petlaburj emerges as COVID-19 hotspot

The hospital attends to expecting mothers who have severe complications, referred from all corners of Telangana and from neighbouring states.

Published: 17th June 2020 09:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2020 09:54 AM   |  A+A-

Private security wearing fully protective clothes at an Isolation ward specially for coronavirus patinents at Gandhi Hospital on Monday as one suspect patient who arrived from Dubai was admitted on Monday

Representational image (File photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government’s tertiary-care maternity hospital at Petlaburj in Old City has become a COVID-19 hotspot. As many as 18 doctors and 14 support staff have tested positive for Coronavirus till now which is sending shock waves across the medical fraternity. No one knows how many more will test positive, going forward.

The hospital attends to expecting mothers who have severe complications, referred from all corners of Telangana and from neighbouring states. As patients are brought in a serious condition, the doctors, on their arrival, find little time to take precautions against COVID-19. 

This has rendered doctors vulnerable to the infection. When it comes to complicated C-section surgeries, doctors perform operations for nearly one-and-a-half hours. As pregnant women are susceptible to COVID-19, they might unwittingly transmit the infection. "This is a risk we have to take even though we wear PPEs inside the OP," a doctor states.

Though the hospital, of late, has been provided with sufficient PPEs, doctors sometimes ignore wearing them during emergencies.  The hospital is now handling an unprecedented rush of patients. "We treat about 50 patients a day at the hospital, though we are understaffed," the doctor says, adding that though the bed strength of the hospital is 450, about 1,200 patients are in the hospital. "We are using some vacant rooms in our hospital to cope with the rush," the doctor informs. 

The pre-lockdown rush used to be about 40 patients per day. The hospital has six units of doctors. Though the support staff is adequate in number, doctors feel they need more hands. The out-patient wing is another rich source of COVID-19. Earlier, doctors used to examine 400 to 800 patients a day. "We are now seeing only 100 patients a day, that too those who are in advanced stage of pregnancy," the source said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Petlaburj maternity hospital Hyderabad COVID hotspot COVID19 Coronavirus
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Corona patient who received plasma therapy dies in second such case
For representational purposes
Logged-in for longer? Your eyes might be crying
Image used for representational purposes
Ant chutney that wowed Gordon Ramsay can fight coronavirus?
The 1848 political document 'Communist Manifesto' was co-authored by German revolutionaries Karl Marx and Friedrich Engels. (Photo | AFP)
Kolkata man orders Communist Manifesto, Amazon delivers Bhagavad Gita!

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
PM Modi makes his opening remarks at a meeting of CMs of 21 states and UTs. (Photo | Twitter/ANI)
Sacrifice of our jawans won't go in vain: PM Modi breaks silence on India-China standoff
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp