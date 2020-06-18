COVID-19 lockdown: Hyderabad churches join hands for #SupportKaroNa to help needy

Ananya Mariam Rajesh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Churches in Hyderabad and Secunderabad started an initiative called #SupportKaroNa to help the ones suffering due to the lockdown. The Vice-President of the church youth body (MGOCSM & OCYM) in Hyderabad Fr. Lijo Joseph said, "Under the leadership of our Bangalore Diocese Bishop HG Dr Abraham Mar Seraphim the 4 Hyderabad Orthodox churches collected around Rs 4 lakhs from our members for COVID relief."

The church tied up with the FreeRations.in app to provide grocery kits at the doorsteps of migrants labourers in the city and also joined hands with ‘Feed The Needy’ – an initiative by an IT group in association with the Cyberabad Police to distribute kits to construction workers.

Melvyn Mannuthy, the youth secretary of the Hyderabad region said, "We were looking for experienced people who know the safety measures and are readily doing relief work. They have passes and permissions for on groundwork. We also provided financial assistance to the people who didn’t have monetary support."

A week ago, along with Youngistaan Foundation, the church distributed food, water, and footwear to migrants on the Medchal highway. Stefan Sajan, a youth member of one of the parishes mentioned, "We ensured that we maintained all safety guidelines. There was a group at Medchal bus stand waiting to catch buses, but were informed that there is no bus till the next day. We were able to help them food, water, and buttermilk."

Youngistaan’s founder Arun Daniel Yellamaty said, "We partnered with the church in distributing food and water to migrants travelling on the Shramik trains from Nampally."

Roshan Reju, another youth member of the church added, "We provided footwear to many migrants travelling on the highway with injured feet. A group of fifteen members were helped with cash for their journey till Vijayawada."

The #SupportKaroNa initiative will continue for another week or two depending on the funds.