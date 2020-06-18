STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

COVID-19 lockdown: Hyderabad churches join hands for #SupportKaroNa to help needy

The church tied up with the FreeRations.in app to provide grocery kits at the doorsteps of migrants labourers in the city and also joined hands with 'Feed The Needy'.

Published: 18th June 2020 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2020 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

#SupportKaroNa program being carried out in Hyderabad

#SupportKaroNa program being carried out in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

By Ananya Mariam Rajesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Malankara Orthodox Syrian Churches in Hyderabad and Secunderabad started an initiative called #SupportKaroNa to help the ones suffering due to the lockdown. The Vice-President of the church youth body (MGOCSM & OCYM) in Hyderabad Fr. Lijo Joseph said, "Under the leadership of our Bangalore Diocese Bishop HG Dr Abraham Mar Seraphim the 4 Hyderabad Orthodox churches collected around Rs 4 lakhs from our members for COVID relief."

The church tied up with the FreeRations.in app to provide grocery kits at the doorsteps of migrants labourers in the city and also joined hands with ‘Feed The Needy’ – an initiative by an IT group in association with the Cyberabad Police to distribute kits to construction workers.

Melvyn Mannuthy, the youth secretary of the Hyderabad region said, "We were looking for experienced people who know the safety measures and are readily doing relief work. They have passes and permissions for on groundwork. We also provided financial assistance to the people who didn’t have monetary support."

A week ago, along with Youngistaan Foundation, the church distributed food, water, and footwear to migrants on the Medchal highway. Stefan Sajan, a youth member of one of the parishes mentioned, "We ensured that we maintained all safety guidelines. There was a group at Medchal bus stand waiting to catch buses, but were informed that there is no bus till the next day. We were able to help them food, water, and buttermilk."

Youngistaan’s founder Arun Daniel Yellamaty said, "We partnered with the church in distributing food and water to migrants travelling on the Shramik trains from Nampally."

Roshan Reju, another youth member of the church added, "We provided footwear to many migrants travelling on the highway with injured feet. A group of fifteen members were helped with cash for their journey till Vijayawada."

The #SupportKaroNa initiative will continue for another week or two depending on the funds. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church COVID Cyberabad Police SupportKaroNa
India Matters
Packages of Dexamethasone are displayed in a pharmacy in Omaha, Nebraska, USA. (Photo | AP)
UK's Covid-19 drug Dexamethasone is cheap, commonly available in India
Fitch Ratings (File Photo | PTI)
Fitch Ratings revises India's outlook to 'negative' from 'stable'
Electronics stores have seen a decline in the sale of Chinese products. (Photo | EPS/Nagaraja Gadekal)
LAC standoff: Boycott of China products a tall order, trade unlikely to be hurt
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
There will be no more fresh nationwide lockdowns, says PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The mortal remains of Colonel Santosh Babu were departed to Suryapet in an ambulance after a wreath-laying ceremony at Hakimpet airforce station in Hyderabad. (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)
RIP Colonel Santosh Babu: Martyred officer's last rites to be conducted in Telangana's Kesaram
People purchase alcohol from a wine shop after authorities allowed sale of liquor with certain restrictions during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown . (File Photo | PTI)
TN Lockdown: Tipplers queue up outside TASMAC, defy social distancing norms
Gallery
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
Juventus reached the Italian Cup final on Friday after a goalless draw with 10-man AC Milan in the semi-final, second leg in Turin on the day football returned to Italy after three months away. (Photo | Juventus Twitter)
Cristiano Ronaldo's best pics from Juventus vs AC Milan Coppa Italia semifinal
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp