Haritha Haram: Saplings to be planted along 709 km in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Commissioner DS Lokesh Kumar held a review meeting with Zonal and Deputy Commissioners at the GHMC headquarters regarding the implementation of sixth phase of Haritha Haram, on Wednesday.

Over 50 lakh saplings will be planted this year under the flagship programme of Telangana government. The Commissioner said, "Majority of the 50 lakh saplings will be planted along the 709-km stretch of main roads in the city, with special focus on avenue plantation along the medians."

The Commissioner directed officers to coordinate with the residential welfare associations and organisations for the plantation programme. Avenue plantation will be taken up on 9,300-km stretch in GHMC limits. He also suggested that plantation should be done inside the compound of private property by consulting with the owners, if width of the road was narrow.