Punjagutta Steel Bridge to be thrown open today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Punjagutta Steel Bridge is all set to be inaugurated on Friday facilitating a smoother, hassle-free ride from TV9 Junction to NFCL Junction. The bridge was conceived to tackle a major traffic bottleneck near the Punjagutta graveyard (Chutneys) stretch.

It will be opened at 10 am on June 19 by Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali in the presence of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan and others.

Officials proudly state that the project has been completed in the shortest possible time through optimum utilisation of the lockdown period. Apart from this, Rama Rao and the Mayor have been monitoring the day-to-day works as well.

The widening of the bottleneck (5.9 metre road width to 12 metre) at the Punjagutta graveyard is meant to decongest traffic and reduce pollution.

The construction of the steel bridge commenced on February 29 and is estimated to have cost `5.95 crore. Plate girders of E350 grade were used to build the bridge since a conventional RCC bridge was not feasible here, GHMC officials said.