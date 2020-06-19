Three killed in separate road mishaps

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three persons including a woman riding pillion with her son died in separate accidents in different parts of Hyderabad on Thursday. At Malkajgiri, Thodkar Sangeetha (45) was going on a bike with her son Jayaram when she lost her balance and fell down. She succumbed to her injuries.

At Uppal, Nallamala Malyadri (47) a civil contractor, who was on a bike died on the spot when a speeding truck hit his bike. In another accident at Dundigal, Prashant Jena (27) died after a speeding tipper hit his bike.