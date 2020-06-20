Bonding over bike rides

Kakoli Mukherjee By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: I was a father to my son 10 years ago, but now, am his friend. I understand him much more than before, and communication is easier between us. The lockdown too helped me bond with the family more. Abhijith and I share a special bond because of our passion for riding motorcycles. We bought a Royal Enfield Thunderbird a few years ago, and exploring far-off places together has been one of the best memories of our lives.

Of the many trips we made, the one we made to Maredumilli forest area is still etched in my memory. Both my sons have inherited my love for riding bikes. When they were younger, my sons didn’t see me around much as I used to travel frequently on work. But gradually, I stopped travelling around so much and I could give more time to my family. Now that we are like buddies. In our next bike trip, we would like to go to Mahabaleshwar and Gokarna.

– P Anantha Adithya,Marketing manager in a private firm Father to Abhijith, graphic designer