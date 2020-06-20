Like father like daughter

Saima Afreen By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: “I have two daughters whom I love the most in this world. Priyanka, being an artist resonates more with the aesthetic side of me. Ten years ago, she was this young girl curious and passionate about art. Today, she is mature into a seasoned artist.

We both share the same studio and that’s how we sit together and offer each other constructive criticism on our opuses. After she came back from Bordeaux completing her artist’s residency she’s been talking more of the Occidental art forms. Now, she’s a mother herself and I see a lot of myself in the way she’s raising her child.”

– Laxman Aelay, artist about daughter Priyanka, artist