STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Online expo for handloom lovers

As Covid-19 continues its spread, the supply chain disruptions have significantly impacted the economy globally, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises.

Published: 20th June 2020 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Gocoop, an online marketplace for weavers and artisans, will host ‘Go Swadeshi-Southern Collective,’ an online exhibition showcasing a wide range of handloom sarees, fabrics, dress materials, stoles, dupattas, menswear and home decor products by weavers and artisans from South India. The eight-day online event will be held from June 20-28 and is aimed at helping artisans and reinstating the pride in handspun, hand-woven and handcrafted products.

As Covid-19 continues its spread, the supply chain disruptions have significantly impacted the economy globally, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises. India also has over 10 million we av e r s and artisans who also are severely impacted due to the shutdown of sales and production activ-ities, resulting in a loss of livelihood, says the organisers and weavers.

The handloom collection features weave from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamilnadu and Kerala. From Jamdani Uppada and hand painted Kalamkari sarees of Andhra Pradesh, Molakalmuru silk sarees of Karnataka, Kanjeevarams from Tamilnadu to the subtle elegance of handspun and hand woven fabrics Pochampally and Gadwal sarees to choose from.

In addition to this, embroidered sarees, dupattas, stoles by the Lambadi community from Karnataka are a special part of handcrafted collection. There will be home linen, menswear and women’s apparels as well for sale during the expo, Go- Coop said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Hyderabad news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
India Matters
(Left) Amazon office, (Right) Big Basket delivery vehicles (Photos | PTI, Big Basket official website)
Amazon, Big Basket likely to foray into alcohol home delivery
One plus 8 Pro
Boycott Chinese products? OnePlus 8 Pro sees record sales with online debut
PHOTO FOR REPRESENTATIVE PURPOSE
Parents, kids can go on ‘workation’ to Kodagu resorts
Health workers wearing PPE kit at a Covid-19 testing center in New Delhi on Friday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
SC calls for uniform fee for COVID-19 testing in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only
WATCH: This 22-year-old boy made a ventilator using scrap material!
Kerala pacer Basil Thampi (L) watches S Sreesanth practice in Kochi on Thursday. (Photo | A Sanesh | EPS)
In Coversation with Sreesanth: Will definitely play in 2021 if given a chance
Gallery
An intensified lockdown would be enforced in Chennai and parts of three neighbouring districts -- Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu for 12 days from June 19 to June 30 to contain the spread of COVID-19 which is going up in these places. If not in marked containment zone, here is how it is going to affect your day to day life.
Chennai COVID-19 lockdown: Full list of services affected and unaffected from June 19-30
Lionel Messi returned without a beard and with a goal and two assists as Barcelona resumed their La Liga title challenge on Saturday with a thumping 4-0 victory over Real Mallorca. (Photo | AFP)
Lionel Messi evidently better than Cristiano Ronaldo in return fixture. Best pictures of Barcelona superstar against Mallorca 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp