Online expo for handloom lovers

HYDERABAD: Gocoop, an online marketplace for weavers and artisans, will host ‘Go Swadeshi-Southern Collective,’ an online exhibition showcasing a wide range of handloom sarees, fabrics, dress materials, stoles, dupattas, menswear and home decor products by weavers and artisans from South India. The eight-day online event will be held from June 20-28 and is aimed at helping artisans and reinstating the pride in handspun, hand-woven and handcrafted products.

As Covid-19 continues its spread, the supply chain disruptions have significantly impacted the economy globally, especially the micro, small and medium enterprises. India also has over 10 million we av e r s and artisans who also are severely impacted due to the shutdown of sales and production activ-ities, resulting in a loss of livelihood, says the organisers and weavers.

The handloom collection features weave from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamilnadu and Kerala. From Jamdani Uppada and hand painted Kalamkari sarees of Andhra Pradesh, Molakalmuru silk sarees of Karnataka, Kanjeevarams from Tamilnadu to the subtle elegance of handspun and hand woven fabrics Pochampally and Gadwal sarees to choose from.

In addition to this, embroidered sarees, dupattas, stoles by the Lambadi community from Karnataka are a special part of handcrafted collection. There will be home linen, menswear and women’s apparels as well for sale during the expo, Go- Coop said.