She has evolved into a simple and humble girl

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Ten years ago, Tamannaah was busy star and a young girl. She was vulnerable in public events that had a scope for mobbing and groping. I felt it was my responsibility to be with her physically too. Ten years ago, I was also checking her contracts, her schedules etc, but even in those days Tamannaah made all decisions related to her role, whether or not she would accept a movie etc.

Of course, if my princess rejected a role, I had the dirty job of conveying the bad news to the producer or filmmaker. Now, due to failing health, we go easy on her. I am proud to say that despite being a top actor who earns well enough to cause envy, she continues to remain a down-toearth non-brand conscious girl. I remember how when she was interviewed in Chennai about her lifestyle and was asked about the car drives, she called me to find out the brand of the car she drives. She has three cars, but she never flaunts them. She is happy to be able to afford, but she is not the kind to tomtom about it. Simplicity and humility are two great qualities in a person and I am proud Tamannaah has both these. Thanks to lockdown, I am getting time with my princess.

– Santosh Bhatia, jewellery entrepreneur about Tollywood actor Tamannaah Bhatia