Smoothie does it, folks

HYDERABAD: “We start with nature, we end with nature. The more we go for processed or any other artificial food, the more we go against nature. These days due to the pandemic we take so many precautions to wash hands or put masks, but the root of the problem is we haven’t treated our immune system and body properly.

We see that people with a weaker immune system are affected,” Samrat Reddy, the founder of Drunken Monkey, a smoothie chain in India with stores in Hyderabad says. He adds that one must use what nature has given us rather than try to make something else. Smoothies that have fruits and vegetables put together are healthy and easy to have on the go.

“Even before the lockdown, people were ordering immunity boosters drink at our outlet and when the news of coronavirus broke there was a spike in orders for immunity drinks”, he adds. “In two weeks we will go back to normal sales and the sales will spike for healthy smoothies and drinks since people are preferring healthy drinks,” said Samrat. His advice on the Smoothie Day is: Keep yourselves healthy with healthy food.

Sabavat Chandra Kiran, the founder of the Gachibowli based Captain Smoothies added, “Smoothies are not just fruit blends, we offer various smoothies that are protein-based and even Detox smoothies. These are a powerhouse of vitamins and nutrients with a single smoothie having more than eight real ingredients.” Kiran said that in the current scenario, people have started to understand the importance of immunity and we boost immunity by extracting maximum nutrients from the fruits using cold press juicing technology. He adds on the occasion of the National Smoothie Day, he would like people to understand smoothies are rich in vitamins and nutrients that help the body to function at its best and will ensure proper nutrient-rich food being consumed.

