Taught her to enjoy the game

Tamanna S Mehdi By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The relationship between a father and daughter is very special and I have been fortunate to have had a ‘double whammy’, with two daughters! I always taught her to enjoy herself and the sport she’s playing.

Not much has changed in our relationship in the last 10 years, as I find that a father’s love for a daughter and vice-versa remains the same irrespective of the passage of time. For me, Sania remains the little girl that she was even though today she is the mother of a child! And Anam remains her baby sister!

– Imran Mirza, father of tennis star Sania Mirza and entrepreneur Anam Mirza