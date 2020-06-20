TREIS and TMREIS kids pass with flying colours

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE aided junior colleges of the Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS) and Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS) recorded a 90 per cent pass-out rate in the Intermediate Public Examination 2020. Junior colleges of TREIS registered a pass percentage of 95.3 in the Intermediate second-year results, while the State average was around 68.86 per cent. Of all the 35 TREIS junior colleges in the State, nine secured 100 per cent passes. Of the 2,490 students who appeared for the Inter second-year exams, 2,374 cleared, TREIS said on Friday. About 70 per cent of its students scored above 90 per cent. Also, about 1,406 students from TMREIS’ 12 junior colleges took the exam this year and recorded 90.3 pass percentage among second-year students, TMREIS said.