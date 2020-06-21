STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Covid claims five more lives; Telangana records 546 cases as testing intensifies

The number of Covid cases is rising by the day in Telangana owing to increased testing. Of the 3,188 samples tested on Saturday, as many as 546 returned positive.

A security staff in an eatery takes thermal screening of a customer in Hyderabad. (Photo| EPS)

HYDERABAD: The number of Covid cases is rising by the day in Telangana owing to increased testing. Of the 3,188 samples tested on Saturday, as many as 546 returned positive. This takes the total number of Covid-19 cases to 7,072 in Telangana — a surge of 1,045 cases in a matter of two days.

On Friday, 499 positive cases were reported. The State also recorded five deaths on Saturday, taking the cumulative toll to 203. In GHMC alone, the total number of cases recorded were 458 — the highest in the State. Rangareddy district followed with 50 cases.

Karimnagar also saw 13 cases, recording the third-highest caseload for any district. This has triggered the locals to call for closure of shops by 2 pm in the district. On Saturday, 154 more people were discharged, taking the total number of discharged cases to 3,506. The total number of active cases in Telangana stood at 3,363.

